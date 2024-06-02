United States wins toss, bowls in Twenty20 World Cup opener which revives cricket’s oldest rivalry

GRAND PRARIE, Texas (AP) — The long but broken history of cricket in the United States began a new chapter Saturday when USA captain Monank Patel won the toss and chose to bowl in the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup against Canada. While cricket hasn’t planted deep roots in the United States, it has a long history. The United States and Canada played the first ever international cricket match in 1844. The Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas hosts Saturday’s match and is cricket’s new home in the United States.

