United States winger Weah signs 5-year deal with Juventus

TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States winger Tim Weah has completed a transfer to Juventus. He signed a five-year deal with the Serie A club. The 23-year-old Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. His father also played in Italy, for AC Milan. Juventus will pay Lille 10.3 million euros plus up to 2.1 million euros in bonuses. Weah has played for Lille since 2019. Before that he was on loan at Celtic from Paris Saint-Germain. Weah has played 31 times for the United States and scored four goals.

