United States takes winning 2-0 lead over Chile at Davis Cup in China

By The Associated Press
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime returns the ball to Argentina's Sebastian Baez during the Davis Cup group stage finals match in Manchester, England, Tuesday Sept. 10, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Rickett]

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Brandon Nakashima and Reilly Opelka have won their singles matches to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals at Zhuhai, China. Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) Wednesday to give the Americans an early lead after the 2 hour, 26-minute opener. The two singles matches lasted in excess of five hours, and there was a doubles match still to be played. Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November.

