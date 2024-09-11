United States takes winning 2-0 lead over Chile at Davis Cup in China

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Brandon Nakashima and Reilly Opelka have won their singles matches to give the United States an unassailable 2-0 lead over Chile in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals at Zhuhai, China. Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) Wednesday to give the Americans an early lead after the 2 hour, 26-minute opener. The two singles matches lasted in excess of five hours, and there was a doubles match still to be played. Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November.

