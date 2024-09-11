United States opens group play in Davis Cup by sweeping Chile 3-0

By The Associated Press
Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime returns the ball to Argentina's Sebastian Baez during the Davis Cup group stage finals match in Manchester, England, Tuesday Sept. 10, 2024. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Rickett]

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — The United States opened group play in the Davis Cup by winning three straight matches on deciding tiebreakers for a 3-0 victory over Chile at Zhuhai, China. Brandon Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to give the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead. Those two singles matches lasted in excess of five hours and the U.S. brought in Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram for the doubles. They won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Tomas Barrios Vera and Matias Soto. Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.