United States opens group play in Davis Cup by sweeping Chile 3-0

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — The United States opened group play in the Davis Cup by winning three straight matches on deciding tiebreakers for a 3-0 victory over Chile at Zhuhai, China. Brandon Nakashima beat Alejandro Tabilo 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (3) after Reilly Opelka defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to give the Americans an unassailable 2-0 lead. Those two singles matches lasted in excess of five hours and the U.S. brought in Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram for the doubles. They won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Tomas Barrios Vera and Matias Soto. Four groups are playing in four cities this week to qualify for the Final 8 knockout stage to be held in Malaga, Spain, in November.

