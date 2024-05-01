United States defender Sergiño Dest will miss the Copa America. He needs surgery for torn ACL

United States defender Sergiño Dest will miss the Copa America because of a torn ACL that requires surgery. Dest made the announcement 11 days after he got hurt during a training session with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. The 23-year-old outside back is a regular starter under U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter. Dest was sent from Barcelona to PSV in August for a season-long loan. He has two goals in 25 league matches and 37 overall games. Dest has two goals in 33 international appearances and started all four U.S. matches at the 2022 World Cup.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.