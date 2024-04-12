United States captain Tyler Adams is improving but will miss Bournemouth’s EPL game vs. Man United

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — United States captain Tyler Adams will miss Bournemouth’s home Premier League game against Manchester United on Saturday. Adams missed a 2-1 defeat at Luton last weekend because of back spasms but Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is optimistic that the midfielder will soon be back in action. He says “Tyler is improving” and that ”he can be available next week.” Adams had played two club matches, on March 13 and 20, after returning from a hamstring injury that had limited him to one game during the previous 12 months. Bournemouth is 12th in the standings, eight points behind sixth-place United.

