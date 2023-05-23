United States beats Fiji 3-0 at Under-20 World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States moved closer to reaching the knockout stage at the Under-20 World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Fiji. The Americans didn’t score until the 66th minute when Diego Luna curled in a shot from the edge of the box. Cade Cowell doubled the lead with a similar strike in the 88th before Caleb Wiley sealed it with a stoppage-time tap-in. The United States has six points after two victories in Group B and will advance if Ecuador fails to beat Slovakia later. The top two teams of each group and the four best third-place teams at the 24-team tournament will advance. Also Tuesday, New Zealand and Asian champions Uzbekistan drew 2-2 in their Group A encounter.

