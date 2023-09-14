United States beaten in Davis Cup Finals as Tiafoe loses again. Titleholder Canada defeats Sweden

SPLIT, Croatia (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has been beaten for the second straight time and the United States lost to the Netherlands in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. Tallon Griekspoor defeated Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (3) to secure the Netherlands the victory in Group D in Split. Botic Van de Zandschulp had beaten Tommy Paul 7-6 (2), 6-2 in the opening singles match. Tiafoe had lost to Croatian Borna Gojo on Wednesday in a tie the Americans won 2-1. The Netherlands had opened with a win against Finland. Defending champion Canada earlier defeated Sweden to take the lead in Group A.

