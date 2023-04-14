United manager Ten Hag defends decisions as injuries hit

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erik ten Hag says there’s a Dutch expression about hindsight. The Manchester United manager was defending his substitution decisions from Thursday’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals at Old Trafford. At a news conference Friday he said, “Where I’m coming from you call it ‘you’re looking a cow in the (behind).’ We call it that in my region from the Netherlands.” United finished the match with 10 men because Ten Hag had used up his five substitutions before defender Lisandro Martinez left the game injured. United plays at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the Premier League.

