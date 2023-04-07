United gets Eriksen back from injury ahead of top-4 push

By The Associated Press
FILE - Manchester United's Christian Eriksen in action during the English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Jan. 28, 2023. Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes for a top-four finish. The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up when United hosts Everton on Saturday, April 8. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has recovered from an ankle injury ahead of schedule in a boost to the Premier League club’s hopes of a top-four finish. The Denmark international has been sidelined since late January but will suit up Saturday when United hosts Everton. Manager Erik ten Hag says they had initially “feared that we lost him for the whole season.” Fourth-place United is three points ahead of Tottenham ahead of weekend play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.