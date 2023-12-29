United Cup gets underway in Perth with Spain playing Brazil. Djokovic arrives to represent Serbia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The United Cup tennis tournament is underway with Spain playing Brazil and Australia taking on Britain in the higher-profile late match at Perth, Western Australia. The tournament involving mixed teams from 18 countries is being played in Perth and Sydney, where matches begin on Saturday. Two quarterfinalists will be determined from each of the Perth and Sydney group games with the semifinals and the Jan. 7 final set for Sydney. The format sees men’s and women’s singles matches played ahead of mixed doubles, the same used by the highly-successful Hopman Cup that was formerly played in Perth. No. 1-ranked and defending Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic has arrived to represent Serbia in the Perth group games, and No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek is playing for Poland.

