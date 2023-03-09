United beats Betis 4-1 in rousing response to Liverpool rout

By JAMES ROBSON and KAREL JANICEK The Associated Press
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson, left, challenges for the ball with Sporting's goalkeeper Antonio Adan during the Europa League round of 16, first leg, soccer match between Sporting CP and Arsenal at the Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Thursday, March 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes struck as Manchester United beat Real Betis 4-1 and began the healing process after Sunday’s humiliating 7-0 rout by Liverpool. Erik ten Hag’s players delivered a rousing response to the defeat at Anfield. The Europa League quarterfinals are now within reach after a commanding round-of-16 first-leg win. Antony and Wout Weghorst were also on target at Old Trafford. Ayoze Perez scored for Betis. Elsewhere Arsenal was held 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League round-of-16 first-leg match. Juventus won 1-0 over Freiburg. Roma had a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.