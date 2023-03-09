United beats Betis 4-1 in rousing response to Liverpool rout

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes struck as Manchester United beat Real Betis 4-1 and began the healing process after Sunday’s humiliating 7-0 rout by Liverpool. Erik ten Hag’s players delivered a rousing response to the defeat at Anfield. The Europa League quarterfinals are now within reach after a commanding round-of-16 first-leg win. Antony and Wout Weghorst were also on target at Old Trafford. Ayoze Perez scored for Betis. Elsewhere Arsenal was held 2-2 at Sporting Lisbon in their Europa League round-of-16 first-leg match. Juventus won 1-0 over Freiburg. Roma had a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

