Union wins despite Aaronson sending off in Bundesliga. Dortmund draws Bochum again

BERLIN (AP) — Robin Gosens has scored twice after his first ever Bundesliga start in 10-man Union Berlin’s 4-1 win at Darmstadt. Borussia Dortmund is again held by Bochum to 1-1. Another Dortmund disappointment at its local rival rekindled memories of their 1-1 draw last season when Dortmund was denied what officials later agreed was a clear penalty decision. That draw arguably cost Dortmund the title. Midfielder Brenden Aaronson was sent off for two early cards in Union’s win. Maximilian Philipp scored in the sixth minute of injury time for Freiburg to beat Werder Bremen 1-0. Heidenheim squandered a two-goal lead in its first-ever Bundesliga home game as Hoffenheim came back to win 3-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.