Union sweep Revs to advance to conference semifinals against Supporters’ Shield winner Cincinnati

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Chris Donovan scored in the 79th minute and goalkeeper Andre Blake recorded his third career playoff clean sheet as the Philadelphia Union beat the 10-man New England Revolution 1-0. Philadelphia (16-9-10) swept the best-of-three series with New England (15-10-10) to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against Supporters’ Shield winner Cincinnati. Donovan, who entered in the 67th minute, redirected Jack McGlynn’s free kick for the game winner. Blake made three saves. New England midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye was given a red card in the 45th minute after stepping on Dániel Gazdag. The decision came after a VAR check for violent conduct. Philadelphia won a road match in the MLS playoffs for the first time in club history.

