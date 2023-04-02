Union, Sporting KC play to scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and Sporting Kansas City’s Tim Melia both finished four saves in a scoreless draw. Melia held Philadelphia’s Dániel Gazdag in check. Gazdag entered play with a league-best 28 goal contributions since the beginning of July with 13 of his 17 goals coming at home. Sporting KC (0-3-3) hasn’t beaten the Union (2-3-1) on the road since 2013.

