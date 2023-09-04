Union score four straight goals in 4-1 win over Red Bulls

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Damion Lowe and Julián Carranza scored second-half goals one minute apart, Kai Wagner had three assists and the Philadelphia Union rallied for a 4-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls. Philadelphia (14-8-4) upped its unbeaten streak to 12 against the Red Bulls in all competitions (8-0-4). It’s the Union’s longest unbeaten run against any opponent. Philadelphia improved to 18-1-2 in its last 21 matches at home. The Union set a record in the post-shootout era (2000) with 17 wins in their first 20 home matches. The Red Bulls (7-12-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Omir Fernandez’s fourth goal of the season, unassisted in the 11th minute.

