Union head Tony Clark: MLB teams are ‘blowing out’ pitchers, risking injuries and limiting innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Players’ association head Tony Clark said teams are encouraging pitchers to throw as hard as possible, leading to more injuries and minimizing the importance of starting pitchers. Speaking before the World Series opener, Clark expressed satisfaction with the agreement in the 2022 labor contract to expand the postseason from 10 teams to 12 and skepticism over a 14-team format, which management proposed and players resisted. Clark questioned the wisdom of how the game has evolved in the analytics age. There were a record-low 26 complete games in the major leagues this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.