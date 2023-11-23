Union Berlin’s Marie-Louise Eta set to become first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Marie-Louise Eta is set to become the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga when Union Berlin plays on Saturday. Union appointed Eta as assistant to interim coach Marco Grote following its dismissal of the popular Urs Fischer during the international break. Fischer led the team to unprecedented success over 5½ years but Union is last this season after nine consecutive defeats. Grote and Eta were promoted from Union’s Under-19 team. Their first game in charge is a home match against Augsburg.

