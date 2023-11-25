Union Berlin’s Marie-Louise Eta makes history as first female assistant coach in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin assistant coach Marie-Louise Eta pushed her team for more when Kevin Volland scored a late equalizer against Augsburg. Eta had already made history on Saturday by becoming the first female assistant coach in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga as well as in the other top divisions of Europe’s “big five” soccer leagues. Union was bidding to end a nine-game run of defeats in the Bundesliga. Eta didn’t celebrate Volland’s goal for long. Instead she encouraged her players to go for the win with five minutes of stoppage left. The match ended 1-1.

