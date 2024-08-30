Union Berlin tops Bundesliga after win over toothless St Pauli

Union Berlin has gone top of the Bundesliga after beating St Pauli 1-0. The goal came after 34 minutes when Benedict Hollerbach fired home from the edge of the penalty area after St Pauli failed to clear a corner. The result means Union will spend Friday night at the top of the table after winning four points from its first two games. St Pauli remains bottom after two consecutive defeats.

