Union Berlin suspends on-loan Chelsea player David Datro Fofana for a week for refusing a handshake

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has suspended forward David Datro Fofana for a week after he refused to shake his coach’s hand during the Champions League loss to Napoli. Fofana walked past coach Urs Fischer’s outstretched hand after Fischer substituted him in the 70th minute of the 1-0 loss to the Italian champions. The two briefly made contact when Fischer appeared to jostle Fofana. It was Union’s ninth consecutive loss in all competitions. Union spokesperson Christian Arbeit says Fofana apologized to Fischer and sporting director Oliver Ruhnert. Fischer says he hopes Fofana will learn from the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.