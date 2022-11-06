Union Berlin slumps to heavy loss; Bayern top of Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin’s punishing schedule finally took its toll with a 5-0 defeat after a disastrous second half at Bayer Leverkusen. That left Bayern Munich top of the Bundesliga after 13 rounds. Moussa Diaby scored twice and Adam Hložek and Mitchel Bakker added two more after former Union midfielder Robert Andrich had opened the scoring. It was Union’s heaviest defeat of the season despite previously having the meanest defense in the league. Union’s third defeat left Bayern one point clear of Freiburg with two rounds remaining before the league’s extended winter break to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar. Freiburg beat Cologne 2-0 in the late game. Union had been top for seven weeks.

