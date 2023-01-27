Union Berlin signs Tunisia midfielder Laïdouni

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed midfielder Aïssa Laïdouni after he played for Tunisia at the World Cup. The transfer adds midfield depth to a team contending for Champions League qualification. Laïdouni arrived Friday from Hungarian club Ferencvaros after starting all three of Tunisia’s games in the World Cup. He is Union’s third signing this month after bringing in right-back Josip Juranović from Scottish club Celtic and left-back Jérôme Roussillon from Bundesliga rival Wolfsburg.

