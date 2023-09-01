Union Berlin signs Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci to bolster defense for Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci to bolster its defense ahead its maiden Champions League campaign. The German club says the 36-year-old Bonucci has joined after arriving on a free transfer from Italian powerhouse Juventus. The team did not disclose the length of the contract. Bonucci made more than 500 appearances for Juventus and had one year left on his contract there. But he was told before the end of last season that he no longer featured in coach Massimiliano Allegri’s plans. Bonucci says “it’s something special for me to go abroad for the first time in my career.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.