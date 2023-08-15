Union Berlin signs Germany’s Robin Gosens in club-record transfer from Inter Milan

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed Germany wing-back Robin Gosens from Inter Milan for a club-record fee ahead of its first-ever Champions League campaign. Union announced the transfer late Tuesday without specifying the contract length or the fee involved. The 29-year-old Gosens will be playing in the Bundesliga for the first time after spending most of his career in the Netherlands and Italy. Gosens had been with Inter Milan since January 2022 but was not a guaranteed starter. Gosens needs to play regularly to audition for a place on Germany’s team when the country hosts the European Championship next year.

