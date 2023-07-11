Union Berlin signs David Datro Fofana on loan from Chelsea for next season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Molde's then player David Datro Fofana celebrates during the Europa League soccer match between Molde and 1899 Hoffenheim in Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 18, 2021. German first division, Bundesliga, team Union Berlin has continued its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season. The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros ($13.1 million) from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Saiz]

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has bolstered its Champions League preparations by signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana from Chelsea on loan for next season. The 20-year-old Fofana rarely played for Chelsea after the English Premier League club signed him for a reported fee of around 12 million euros from Norwegian team Molde FK in January. He made only three short league appearances for Chelsea. Union hopes to give him more chances to shine in the Bundesliga. Fofana is the team’s second signing in three days from English clubs following United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson’s arrival on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

