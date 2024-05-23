Union Berlin rebuilding continues as it appoints Bo Svensson as coach

BERLIN (AP) — After just barely clinching Bundesliga survival on the last day of the season, Union Berlin has wasted little time in presenting a new coach and sporting director. Union announced on Thursday that former Mainz coach Bo Svensson will take charge of the team. It comes two days after it announced Horst Heldt will take over as sporting director from Oliver Ruhnert. Ruhnert reportedly wanted to return to his previous role as head scout.

