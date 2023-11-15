Union Berlin parts ways with coach Urs Fischer and elevates Marie-Louise Eta to assistant

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has parted ways with coach Urs Fischer after a 14-game winless run in all competitions and Marie-Louise Eta has been elevated to be first female assistant coach in the history of the German men’s soccer league. Fischer led Union from the second division to the Bundesliga for the first time and then into European competition in his five years as coach. He took the club into the Champions League this season. But Union has only one draw and 13 losses from its last 14 games in all competitions. A 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday left Union in last place in the Bundesliga.

