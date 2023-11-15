Union Berlin parts ways with coach Urs Fischer after 14 games without a win

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has parted ways with coach Urs Fischer after a 14-game winless run in all competitions. In his five years in charge Fischer led Union from the second division to the Bundesliga for the first time and then into European competition. He took the club into the Champions League this season. Results this season have been poor and Union has just one draw and 13 losses from its last 14 games in all competitions. A 4-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday left Union last in the Bundesliga.

