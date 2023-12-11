Union Berlin must get first-ever Champions League win against Madrid for a chance to stay in Europe

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has never won a Champions League game. Now it needs to beat 14-time European champion Real Madrid on Tuesday to have any hope of extending its participation in European competition this season. Madrid is already assured of topping Group C. If Union beats Madrid and Braga loses at Napoli in the other group game it would lift Union above the Portuguese side to finish third in the group for a place in the Europa League. There’s no consolation for finishing bottom of the group, where Union finds itself with just two points after failing to beat 10-man Braga in their previous game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.