Union Berlin misses chance to take over as Bundesliga leader

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has missed the chance to capitalize on Bayern Munich’s defeat and take over as Bundesliga leader after being held 0-0 by last-place Schalke. It’s Schalke’s fourth consecutive 0-0 draw and the first league game in six that Union did not win this year. It leaves the Köpenick-based team level on 43 points with Bayern. The 10-time defending champion slumped to a 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday and leads because of its vastly superior goal difference. Borussia Dortmund can move level on points with Bayern and Union by beating Hertha Berlin in the late game. Bayer Leverkusen hosts Mainz after that.

