Union Berlin looks to bring in Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci on final day of transfer window

BERLIN (AP) — Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci’s potential move to Union Berlin and Bayern Munich’s search for a defensive midfielder are among the outstanding matters to be cleared up on the final day of the transfer window in Germany. The 36-year-old Bonucci is expected in Berlin to sign a one-year contract with Union after falling out of favor with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. Bonucci had a year left on his contract but he was excluded from preseason training. Union is making its Champions League debut this season after its surprise fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga. Bayern is reportedly hoping to complete a deal for Portugal defensive midfielder João Palhinha from Premier League club Fulham.

