Union Berlin finding own Bundesliga success hard to believe

BERLIN (AP) — Even the players are having a hard time believing Union Berlin’s remarkable run this season. Midfielder Rani Khedira says it’s “a bit surreal.” Union was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time in 2019. It has already surpassed its pre-season target of 40 points to ensure survival and its place in the league for a fifth season. There are still 14 games to go. Khedira says “no one had imagined this development.” Union is only a point behind 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich after winning every game since the turn of the year.

