Union Berlin finally loses at home after 24 Bundesliga games as Leipzig wins 3-0

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans have risen to their feet to applaud their losing team. Leipzig substitute Benjamin Sesko scored twice to end Union’s long unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 defeat. Sesko’s second goal in the 87th minute was his second in three minutes and it confirmed Union’s first loss at Stadion an der Alten Försterei after 24 league games unbeaten. Xavi Simons opened the scoring in the 51st minute. Former Germany forward Kevin Volland made his first start for Union and was sent off in the 64th for a foul on Mohamed Simakan. French defender Niels Nkounkou scored on his Bundesliga debut to rescue a 1-1 draw for Eintracht Frankfurt against Cologne.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.