Union Berlin ends 12-match losing streak with 1-1 draw at Napoli in Champions League

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Union Berlin’s incredible losing streak ended in an unlikely place as it rescued a 1-1 draw at Serie A champion Napoli in the Champions League. Matteo Politano gave Napoli the lead in the 39th minute but David Datro Fofana leveled seven minutes after the break to prevent Union from falling to a 13th straight loss. It was his first goal in almost a year. Napoli remains second in Group C. It is two points behind Real Madrid which plays Braga later. Braga is four points behind Napoli and two ahead of Union after the German team recorded its first point in this season’s Champions League.

