Union Berlin defying expectations in Bundesliga and relishing chance to rattle Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin surprised even itself last season when it prospered in the Bundesliga and clinched Champions League qualification. The team’s own players were bemused at their success as they soared past their preseason target to finish fourth and reach Europe’s premier competition for the first time. Now that Union is there, few know what to expect from a club that has been exceeding expectations and improving every year since Urs Fischer’s team won a playoff for the club’s first ever Bundesliga promotion in 2019.

