Union Berlin coach sent off for striking Leroy Sané in Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win

MUNICH (AP) — Raphaël Guerreiro scored the only goal of the game as Bayern Munich won 1-0 against Union Berlin whose coach Nenad Bjelica was sent off for striking Bayern forward Leroy Sané. Bjelica was red-carded in the 74th minute for twice shoving Sané in the face after the winger demanded the ball from him to take a throw-in. The incident came as several Union players were indignant at having had a penalty appeal turned down shortly before. Bayern’s win leaves the German champion four points behind league leader Bayer Leverkusen. Guerreiro’s goal came on a rebound after Harry Kane hit the post barely half a minute into the second half.

