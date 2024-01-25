Union Berlin coach banned for 3 games for striking Bayern’s Sané

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica has been banned for three games a day after he was red-carded for striking Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané during a game. Bjelica shoved Sané twice in the face after Sané demanded the ball from him to take a throw-in during Bayern’s 1-0 win over Union on Wednesday. The German soccer federation says Bjelica has been banned for three Bundesliga games against Darmstadt, Leipzig and Mainz and fined 25,000 euros. The federation adds the case was treated as “unsporting behavior” and Bjelica accepted the sanction.

