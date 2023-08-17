Union Berlin brings former Germany forward Kevin Volland back to Bundesliga from Monaco

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has signed former Germany forward Kevin Volland from French league club Monaco. It further bolsters Union’s attack ahead of its first Champions League participation. The Bundesliga team did not disclose the length of Volland’s contract nor divulge the transfer fee. Volland scored 77 goals in 247 Bundesliga games for Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen before he joined Monaco in 2020. Union surprisingly finished fourth in the Bundesliga last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time. The 31-year-old Volland is the second player to have already played in the competition that Union has signed in as many days following Robin Gosens on Wednesday.

