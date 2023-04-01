Union Berlin beats Stuttgart 3-0, stays 3rd in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Berlin's Kevin Behrens, second from right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Stuttgart, at the Alte Forsterei Stadium, in Berlin, Saturday, April 1, 2023. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora]

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart midfielder Genki Haraguchi scored an own-goal in his first return to Union Berlin as his former team won 3-0 and consolidated third place in the Bundesliga. Sheraldo Becker scored in the 51st minute to get Union off the mark. Kevin Behrens struck from close range in the 67th, a minute before Haraguchi deflected Behrens’ cross into his own net. It lifted Union a point behind second-place Bayern Munich before the 10-time defending champion’s game at home later Sunday against league leader Borussia Dortmund. Bayern is a point behind Dortmund before “der Klassiker” and Thomas Tuchel is set to make his debut as Bayern coach against his ex-club.

