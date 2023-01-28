Union Berlin beats Hertha in derby, Bayern draws yet again

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin fans brought fire to the city derby as their team closed the gap on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to one point by beating Hertha Berlin 2-0. Bayern was later held 1-1 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt for its third consecutive draw. Goals either side of halftime from Danilho Doekhi and Paul Seguin earned Union its fourth consecutive league win over its old rival and left Hertha mired at second-from-last. The second half commenced with a spectacular pyrotechnics display from the Union fans.

