Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga with last-second win

BERLIN (AP) — Danilho Doekhi headed in the winning goal for Union Berlin with the last act of the game for a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach which returns Union to top spot. Union was heading for defeat until the 79th minute when substitute Kevin Behrens headed an equalizer to Nico Elvedi’s first-half goal for Gladbach. Right at the end Doekhi surged through a crowd of players to head in Jamie Leweling’s cross from a corner routine. That sparked wild celebrations from Union’s players and fans. Union leads the league by a point from Bayern Munich.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Berlin's Danilho Doekhi (3rd from left) heads the ball into the goal for 2:1 during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora
Berlin's players cheer after Behrens scored to equalize 1-1 during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora
Julian Weigl of Borussia Moenchengladbach, left, and Berlin's Sven Michel fight for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora
Coach Urs Fischer of Union Berlin reacts during the Bundesliga soccer match between Union Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Andreas Gora/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andreas Gora
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo, left, and Schalke's Kenan Karaman fight for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg, at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Inderlied
Cologne's Timo Huebers, left, and Hoffenheim's Christoph Baumgartner vie for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Cologne and Hoffenheim, in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Marius Becker/dpa via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marius Becker