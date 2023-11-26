Union Berlin appoints Croatian coach Nenad Bjelica in bid to turn troubled team’s fortunes around

Union Berlin has appointed Croatian coach Nenad Bjelica as the successor to Urs Fischer in a bid to improve the team’s fortunes and leave the Bundesliga’s relegation zone. Union president Dirk Zingler says Bjelica “has a clear idea of how he wants to lead our team and what type of soccer it should play.” Union enjoyed unprecedented success under Fischer, who led the club to its first Bundesliga promotion in 2019 and ever higher in each of the following seasons culminating in Champions League qualification. But this season has not gone to plan. Union lost nine Bundesliga games in succession before Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

