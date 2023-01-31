Union beats Wolfsburg 2-1 to reach German Cup quarterfinals

BERLIN (AP) — Kevin Behrens and Robin Knoche put Union Berlin into the quarterfinals of the German Cup with a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg. But the team celebrated another player who didn’t score. Jerome Roussillon failed to put away the game’s best chance with the final kick of the game. The former Wolfsburg defender waited too long in front of an empty net and allowed a defender to get back and block the shot. Roussillon slumped to the ground after his miss but was soon swarmed by Union teammates who rushed to console him. Serhou Guirassy scored in the fifth minute of injury time for Stuttgart to progress with a 2-1 win at Paderborn.

