Union beat short-handed Revolution in MLS playoffs behind goals from Gazdag, Uhre and Harriel

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner, right, battles for the ball New England Revolution's Andrew Farrell (88) during an MLS playoff soccer game, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Lamberti]

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Nathan Harriel each scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union beat the short-handed New England Revolution 3-1 in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Philadelphia (16-9-10), the defending Eastern Conference champions, will play at New England (15-10-10) on Nov. 8 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. New England captain Carles Gil left the game early in the first half with an apparent leg injury. Gil’s exit came after a rough challenge from Uhre and followed Gazdag’s 19th-minute goal from the penalty spot. Uhre made it 2-0 in the 26th and Harriel added another 11 minutes later for a 3-0 lead. Gustavo Bou scored for New England in the 68th.

