Union beat short-handed Revolution in MLS playoffs behind goals from Gazdag, Uhre and Harriel

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Dániel Gazdag, Mikael Uhre and Nathan Harriel each scored in the first half and the Philadelphia Union beat the short-handed New England Revolution 3-1 in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Philadelphia (16-9-10), the defending Eastern Conference champions, will play at New England (15-10-10) on Nov. 8 in Game 2 of the best-of-three series. New England captain Carles Gil left the game early in the first half with an apparent leg injury. Gil’s exit came after a rough challenge from Uhre and followed Gazdag’s 19th-minute goal from the penalty spot. Uhre made it 2-0 in the 26th and Harriel added another 11 minutes later for a 3-0 lead. Gustavo Bou scored for New England in the 68th.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.