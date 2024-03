CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The Philadelphia Union and Seattle Sounders game was postponed. The cross-conference game at Subaru Park was paused in the 6th minute due to a waterlogged field amid torrential storms. The score was tied 0-0. The match will resume at a date to be determined.

