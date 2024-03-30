Uninspired Man United lucky to draw at Brentford in dramatic finish

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has delivered yet another mediocre display and is lucky to escape from Brentford with a 1-1 draw after a dramatic finish. The Bees kept United goalkeeper Andre Onana busy. He made four saves and Brentford hit the woodwork four times. Totally against the run of the play, United took the lead in stoppage time through substitute Mason Mount’s effort past Mark Flekken. With victory in sight, United conceded three minutes later when Ivan Toney cut the ball back inside the area for the unmarked Kristoffer Ajer, who bagged his second goal in two matches to level.

