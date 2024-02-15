‘Unicorn event’ allows Ryan Grubb to say in Seattle as new offensive coordinator for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb says he was all-in on making the move to Alabama and being the offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. That was until someone Grubb connected with a year ago at the NFL combine reached out to gauge his interest in an opportunity that allowed him the chance to stay put in the Pacific Northwest and fulfill a desire to coach in the NFL. Seattle will be full of firsts at the NFL level next season – a first-time head coach in Mike Macdonald, along with first-time coordinators in all the key position of the coaching staff. That includes Grubb, defensive coordinator Aden Durde and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh.

