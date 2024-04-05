Unheralded N.C. State aiming to end South Carolina’s perfect season in women’s Final Four

CLEVELAND (AP) — North Carolina State coach Wes Moore fancies himself something of a singer. He’s hoping his team can hit the right notes in Friday’s women’s Final Four against unbeaten South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 36-0 and aiming for their second national title in three years. N.C. State has already toppled a No. 1 and No. 2 seed in this NCAA Tournament and has some history on its side. The Wolfpack were the last team to beat the Gamecocks on their home floor four years ago. Moore knows the matchup has a David vs. Goliath feel and he’s urging his team to “load up the stone and let it rip.”

