Unheralded Hensien leads US ski team with Shiffrin and O’Brien to best GS result in 32 years

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — The U.S. women’s ski team has opened the World Cup season with its best giant slalom result in more than three decades. And it wasn’t record-holder Mikaela Shiffrin leading the way. Unheralded Katie Hensien placed fourth at the traditional season-opening GS on a glacier in the Austrian Alps. Shiffrin followed in fifth and Nina O’Brien in seventh. Paula Moltzan rounded off the team’s strong showing in 11th. Hensien and O’Brien both got career-best results in their first race back after a 19-month injury layoff. Hensien says “I couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.